‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak

(WJW) – Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.

As people across the country are working from home or are under quarantine or lock-down, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.

One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at.”

can everyone put up christmas lights rn so i have somethin to look at when i go on my social distancing drives at night just to get out the house without seeing anyone — Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) March 16, 2020

Call me mad, but we just put up some Christmas lights outside… if I’m going to be self isolating I’m going to add light and joy to my world 😊 — Dimi Grillo (@DimiGrillo) March 18, 2020

Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at. pic.twitter.com/RpB2xK2HLs — Bianca (@Bonkers823) March 18, 2020

Bryanna, Izzy and I are doing our part to put a little happiness back in the world. Our Christmas lights are on and they will stay on until we all get through this. #CoronaOutbreak #christmaslights pic.twitter.com/MK9qEPScFx — Chad Dyer (@chadadyer) March 18, 2020

I love my pets, coffee, and Christmas lights. Also Husband Unit and Daughter Unit… pic.twitter.com/q62sUoMGSr — 🌊Elisabeth Parker🌹 (@iamelisabethp) March 18, 2020

Christmas lights! There will be light at the end of the tunnel. Sounds like a great idea, LET’S! “POWER OF PRAYER” — Rosie Duran (@rduran04) March 18, 2020

Re-hang your Christmas lights… you definitely should be a mood booster.

We are in this together. ❤#CoronavirusPandemic #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/YrzS7s7YAG — Secunda (@LVCece) March 18, 2020

My Christmas lights are back on, cause this is what I need right now. ☘️🎄 pic.twitter.com/buOl0cTNDq — Pam Swan (@prairieswan) March 18, 2020

