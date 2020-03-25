Senator Romney praises agreement on package that would give financial assistance to workers, families, and small businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Senator Mitt Romney praised an agreement made on Senate packages that include proposals he fought for to provide financial assistance to workers, families, and small businesses in light of COVID-19, according to a release.

The Senate will likely vote on this legislation today. Romney issued the following statement:

“I am pleased that this agreement includes several important provisions I pushed for, including direct cash relief for workers and families, grants and loans for small businesses to keep their employees, and an expansion of unemployment insurance to immediately assist laid-off and furloughed workers. The agreement also includes much-needed relief for our medical personnel on the frontlines and a bipartisan measure I helped introduce to strengthen the supply chain in order for hospitals to have the necessary equipment and supplies. With each passing day, hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans are being laid off and employers are shutting down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress cannot afford to wait any longer to deliver relief to those who need it. We must get this bill across the finish line without further delay.”

