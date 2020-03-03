Senator Romney concerned about lack of protective gear for medical professionals dealing with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A Utah senator is front and center as Congress looks for solutions to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney questioned top health officials at a committee hearing on the issue.

The senator says he’s encouraged that so far the virus has been delayed in coming to our country in comparison to other parts of the world where it spread quickly.

But, he also has major concerns.

“We don’t have a lot of masks and gowns for our medical professionals. We were told that only 10% of the masks and the gowns that we need, we have and that was something that was kind of irritating to me,” said Romney, (R) Utah.

Another concern for the senator is the ability to test for the virus.

He says 1,000,000 testing kits should be available across the country by the end of the week.

In the meantime, Romney says it’s crucial for all of us to take the same steps we would to protect ourselves from the flu.

