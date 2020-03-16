Live Now
Sen. Romney proposes a one-time $1,000 check for every American during coronavirus outbreak

by: Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator, Mitt Romney, released a statement Monday afternoon detailing urgent action plans in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Romney says that these measures will aim to provide economic relief for working Americans and families, ease the financial burden for students and protect both health care workers and patients.

Romney proposes that a one time $1,000 dollar check is immediately sent out to every adult American to help ensure families and workers can meet their short term obligations. Romney states that these would be similar to actions taken in the 2001 and 2008 recessions.

In the statement released on Monday, Romney also proposes grants to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, have pell grants take into account unexpected costs due to the coronavirus, loan deferment for recent college graduates impacted by the coronavirus and require insurance plans to temporarily cover telehealth.

