Sandy City to help businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy announced Thursday afternoon that it would take steps to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on residents and businesses in the city.

Sandy businesses now have less regulations concerning their advertising and signage. Businesses can now use a-frames, banners, balloons in parking strips during the coronavirus outbreak to advertise for their business.

The city of Sandy will also allow a 90-day extension on business license renewal fees.

Water shutoffs will also be suspended during this time for residents who are struggling to pay their utility bill while the city has declared a state of emergency.

“These are small efforts the city can take to help reduce the economic impact for our citizens and businesses,” said Mayor Kurt Bradburn. “I know this won’t solve every problem but it will provide a little assistance to those most affected by this national emergency.”

“The best thing we can all do is continue to support Sandy businesses, reach out to our neighbors who may be out of work and carry on with life as routinely as we can under these circumstances,” said Bradburn.

Businesses needing an extension on business license renewals are encouraged to call the business license department at 801-568-7252.

Residents needing assistance with utility billing should call 801-568-7110.

