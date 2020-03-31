Sandy City to close in-person services and facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy City announced Tuesday morning that all in-person services and facilities will close starting April 1 and will remain closed until further notice. This is in an effort to comply with social distancing and to protect both residents and employees of Sandy City from the coronavirus.
Sandy City Hall, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Utilities will all close. Police and fire stations are also closed to the public. All essential city services will continue to operate as usual.
Sandy residents are encouraged to take advantage of online services and bill payment. Residents can visit https://www.sandy.utah.gov/how-do-i- to locate all of the city’s online services.
