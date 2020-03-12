Sandy City declared State of Emergency amid coronavirus

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of coronavirus officials with Sandy City have declared a State of Emergency in efforts to protect their population.

Officials say to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they are taking precautionary, preventative measures by declaring a state of emergency.

The proactive move is intended to protect vulnerable populations such as elderly individuals and those with an underlying health condition. Officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sandy City.

“In light of Governor Herbert’s recommendations today, we feel it is necessary to declare a state of emergency in Sandy City. This will assist our efforts to mitigate the impacts and spread of the COVID-19,” said Mayor Kurt Bradburn. “We should heed the advice of the Governor to be reasonable and rational but to also be prepared. The health and safety of our residents, businesses and Sandy City employees are the top priority. We will continue to update the public with any changes to city services or cancellations of city sponsored events.”

All essential city functions will continue to operate. This includes water, utilities, police and fire. Residents who experience COVID-19 symptoms like shortness of breath, cough and fever, who require emergency care, should notify dispatch of symptoms so emergency workers can take necessary precautions.

