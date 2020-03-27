San Juan County reports first case of COVID-19

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Utah. Friday, the San Juan Public Health Department, the Utah Navajo Health System and Navajo Department of Health announced its first case of Coronavirus. The San Juan County resident with presumptive positive results for COVID-19 is said to be an adult male under the age of 65.
No other information about the individual will be disclosed at this time.
San Juan County is urging the community to practice social distancing using these measures:
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people
- If you are sick please stay home
- Practice safe hand hygiene
- Sneeze or cough into the inside of your elbow, disinfect frequently used items and surfaces often
- Any non-essential travel is discouraged
As the county prepares for additional cases of COVID-19, the SJPH and UNHS will continuously monitor regular updates.
