Salt Lake County leaders, health officials to make coronavirus announcement Sunday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Leaders and health officials in Salt Lake County are expected to make an announcement Sunday about the next steps for the county in its response to COVID-19.

The county tweeted on Saturday that Mayor Jenny Wilson and the Salt Lake County Health Department are working to create a public health order that will “create clarity around the next level of protective actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit impact to the economy.”

On Friday Governor Herbert introduced his next plan to “slow the spread” by announcing the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive.

After the governor’s directive was issued, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued her fifth emergency proclamation to implement the state’s “Stay at Home” directive “giving it the force of local law.”

As of Saturday, March 28th there were 279 cases of coronavirus in Salt Lake County, three of those cases were visitors.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted after the county’s announcement is made.

Other coronavirus related stories: