Salt Lake County officials prohibit dine-in options

by: CURTIS BOOKER

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In order to fight the spread of coronavirus in Utah, the Salt Lake County Health Department has prohibited dine-in options at restaurants.

Here are the specifics for the food and beverage industry:

Food Service: Dine-in options are prohibited; takeout, curbside, pickup, drive-thru, delivery (including by a third-party service) are allowed with some modifications.

Food Delivery: Drop-off service only

Grocery stores and cafeterias have been instructed to eliminate seating areas as well as any other opportunity to congregate.

In all situations the public has been asked to practice social distancing, meaning keeping at least six feet between yourself and others.

In addition, the health department says workers who may have a fever or have respiratory illnesses should not be inside of the business – no exceptions.

The social distancing measure is effective at 11 p.m. Monday, March 16th

