Salt Lake County declares public health emergency

by: Lindsey Peterson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials declared a public health emergency Monday afternoon in wake of the spreading coronavirus.

Immediately following Salt Lake County’s declaration, the county health department issued a health order regarding business operations in the county, including specific regulations for the food and beverage industry such as prohibiting dine-in options.

