Salt Lake County declares public health emergency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials declared a public health emergency Monday afternoon in wake of the spreading coronavirus.
Immediately following Salt Lake County’s declaration, the county health department issued a health order regarding business operations in the county, including specific regulations for the food and beverage industry such as prohibiting dine-in options.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Thanksgiving Point announces temporary closures of buildings and venues
- White House Easter Egg Roll canceled
- Sen. Romney proposes a one-time $1,000 check for every American during coronavirus outbreak
- Keep students active while they’re out of school
- Student at Wasatch High School tests positive for COVID-19