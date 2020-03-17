Salt Lake Co. works to protect homeless during coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials are working to protect their vulnerable population in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Salt Lake County say they are working diligently in partnership with Salt Lake City, the state, service providers, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, and other partners, to protect vulnerable populations from coronavirus in Utah, with a specific focus on individuals experiencing homelessness.

Staff at all shelters and resource centers in Salt Lake County along with outreach workers are following the recommended CDC protocol by asking COVID-19 screening questions and providing follow ups, officials say.

Shelter and resource center staff are working to educate clients and prevent the spread of illness. Providers are encouraging handwashing, and asking clients not to share items.

Staff has also created as much opportunity as possible for social distancing within their walls.

According to a press release form Salt Lake County all emergency shelters and resource centers in Salt Lake County are working on internal operational plans including protecting the health of their own staff.

The county is also prioritizing the safety of individuals who are unsheltered. The Salt Lake County Health Department say Salt Lake County has secured two government-owned facilities to temporarily house people who don’t have a way to isolate or quarantine on their own. The location of the housing will not be released due to privacy concerns.

