Salt Lake City Pride Festival and Parade postponed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Utah Pride Festival is being moved to the end of September, according to the Utah Pride Center.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the center said the 2020 Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Pride Parade as well as all of the related Pride Days events have been postponed due to imminent mass-gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made based on Governor Gary Herbert’s “Utah Leads Together Plan” and in consultation with the local public health sector, according to the press release.

The Utah Pride Festival and Parade have been rescheduled for September 26-27, 2020.

The March and Rally, OUTdoors and Proud 5K, and the Festival Opening Ceremony will happen on Saturday September 26 and the Pride Parade and final day of the Festival in Washington Square will occur on Sunday September 27.

“With all the uncertainty and stress we’re all feeling due to this pandemic, let’s have Pride last all summer long, culminating with the biggest turn out we’ve ever seen at the Pride Festival in September. I think we could all use more love and Pride this year.” said Rob Moolman, Executive Director, Utah Pride Center.

Applications for those who haven’t already signed up to participate in the festival can still do so until May 1. Early-bird pricing for vendor booths has been extended to April 17 for the first 50 finalized booths.

Currently registered Festival vendors and Parade entrants will have the option to participate on the new dates or receive a refund minus any application fees.

The Pride Days theme for 2020 is Love On, Live On and the center said their hope is that we can all focus on this message as we move through these uncertain times with optimism for better days to come!

The Pride Center said for an update on current operations, including virtual programming and mental health services visit https://www.utahpridecenter.org.