Salt Lake City mayor signs third emergency proclamation following earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, declared a local emergency, signing a third emergency proclamation in response to a 5.7 earthquake Wednesday morning.

This allows her to exercise emergency powers to assist Salt Lake City citizens to better address the emergency.

“Signing this declaration will help us to ensure that Salt Lake City is able to access both state and federal funding that we might need in the wake of today’s earthquakes,” Mendenhall said.

The declaration allows the city to request assistance available in terms of this emergency from all federal, state and local sources and lets Mayor Mendenhall activate mutual aid agreements.

