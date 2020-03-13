Salt Lake City mayor prohibits mass gatherings over 100–here’s what that means

Mayor Mendenhall signs a State of Local Emergency to prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19. (Mayor Erin Mendenhall Twitter)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Following the recommendations of Governor Herbert and state health officials, Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall issued an emergency proclamation limiting mass gatherings.

Mayor Mendenhall says any event that brings 100 or more together at the same time is prohibited within city limits as of Thursday.

“Mass gathering” does not include normal operations at airports, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 100 or more persons may be in transit nor does it include an establishment where large numbers of people are present.

“My hope is that by taking these bold measures we are able to stem the tide of transmissions and limit the impact on our City, our residents, our emergency systems and healthcare facilities,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “This is a proclamation that can evolve and can be re-signed in order to further meet our City’s emergency needs in the days and weeks ahead.”

Earlier this week, Mendenhall declared a state of emergency to help prepare for potential future cases of coronavirus.

