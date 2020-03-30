Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall orders city to stop ticketing parked vehicles, give free parking at meters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a sixth emergency proclamation and repealed her last “force of law” proclamation on Sunday.

On Sunday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued a county-wide order called “Salt Lake County: Stay Safe, Stay Home”, Mendenhall said with that order in place she can repeal her proclamation and sign a new proclamation adding city-specific issues.

Her new proclamation reduces parking enforcement and tickets. Now, in addition to allowing no time limitations on street parking to otherwise legally parked vehicles, city residents will be able to park at meters for free and without time limitations.

“This is intended to aid residents who live downtown to stay at home without being required to move their cars, as per the county’s health order,” the Mayor’s office stated in a press release.

The mayor said any citation issued on a car parked in a metered spot between March 23 and March 29 will be dismissed.

The new proclamation reinforces the rule that only ticketed passengers or employees may enter the Salt Lake International Airport. Those picking up and dropping off passengers in the parking garage may not leave their vehicles, the proclamation states.

The proclamation also allows City employees who use a City vehicle for their work to be able to take that vehicle home rather than picking it up from the workplace to drive to a worksite.

“This proclamation is intended to make it easier for both City residents and the staff of Salt Lake City to stay safe, healthy, and adhere to the county’s order,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “It’s going to take time and diligence to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t do to our city what we are seeing in many cities throughout the world and it’s heartening to have the whole county moving forward together.”

As of Sunday, March 29th there are 279 cases of COVID-19 in Salt Lake County.

