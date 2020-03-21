Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall issues 4th emergency declaration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Mayor of Salt Lake City has issued a fourth emergency declaration, adding additional powers related to her first one released on March 10, 2020.

In a press release issued by the Mayor’s office, they said this proclamation is intended to address the health and safety of City employees as well ease the burden of residents who may be quarantined.

“The health of our City employees is paramount to me and we are making some temporary changes to our employee policies that will enable them to do their jobs more safely,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “And, the ability of our residents to stay home and socially distance themselves is crucial right now. We want to make that as easy as we possibly can.”