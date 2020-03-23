Salt Lake City Mayor issues guidelines for missionary pickups from SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In coordination with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued guidelines for airport arrivals and pickups for returning missionaries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those picking up missionaries will now need to park on the second level of the short-term parking garage and remain in their vehicle. Missionaries will be directed to the parking area pickup by airport staff. Only one vehicle is permitted per missionary, and airport security will ensure guidelines are followed.

“We know how important it is to reunite with a family member during this time but we have to adhere to mass gathering standards, which are in place to protect us. Lives are on the line and every precaution must be taken to help stop the quick spread of this dangerous illness,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

Eric Hawkins, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, agreed.

“These guidelines are common-sense measures that reflect what we have previously directed families to do,” Hawkins said. “It is imperative that missionaries and their families adhere to these guidelines for their own safety, the safety of their families, and the safety of the community.”

