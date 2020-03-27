Sallie Mae donates 200K to the Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sallie Mae, a U.S. corporation that provides consumer banking donated $200,000 to the Utah Food Bank to support those affected by coronavirus.

In total, Sallie Mae is contributing $1 million to five food banks, Utah, Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Virginia, all areas where Sallie Mae employees live, work and serve.

“We are honored to be the recipient of this remarkably generous donation from Sallie Mae,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President, and CEO. “With so much uncertainty in the future, it will go a long way in helping us respond to increased need as economic fallout from this crisis continues. On behalf of the 374,000 Utahns facing hunger, thank you for your support!”

Sallie Mae officials say the contributions to the area food banks will support each organization’s on-going emergency response efforts to combat food insecurity for families in our local communities who have been affected by COVID-19. Food banks across the country are on the front lines and showing extraordinary adaptability in the face of an ever-changing landscape.

“Our food banks are a lifeline to our communities’ most vulnerable residents and during these uncertain times, they’ve taken an unprecedented hit from increased demand,” said Raymond Quinlan, Chairman and CEO, Sallie Mae. “Coming together to support our neighbors in need is essential right now. This investment will help these vital organizations continue to provide food and other assistance as we respond to and manage through this pandemic.”

What others are clicking on: