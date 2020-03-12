Live Now
Rudy Gobert apologizes on Instagram after he tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz all-star guard, Rudy Gobert, took to Instagram Thursday to respond to the news of him testing positive for coronavirus.

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Gobert along with teammate, Donovan Mitchell, are the only two confirmed cases on the Utah Jazz. Days ago, Gobert playfully touched all the microphones at media availability before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse,” he stated

The NBA suspended the rest of the regular season indefinitely on Wednesday after it was discovered that Gobert had tested positive.

The Jazz were able to leave Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon to travel back to Salt Lake City after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled because of the virus.

