Rudy Gobert apologizes on Instagram after he tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz all-star guard, Rudy Gobert, took to Instagram Thursday to respond to the news of him testing positive for coronavirus.

Gobert along with teammate, Donovan Mitchell, are the only two confirmed cases on the Utah Jazz. Days ago, Gobert playfully touched all the microphones at media availability before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert playfully touches microphones at media availability days before reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/NFPIhrvHBM pic.twitter.com/Z8uwyVGXWv — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) March 12, 2020

“I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse,” he stated

The NBA suspended the rest of the regular season indefinitely on Wednesday after it was discovered that Gobert had tested positive.

The Jazz were able to leave Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon to travel back to Salt Lake City after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled because of the virus.

Check out the ABC4.com Coronavirus Updates and Resources section for more information.

Other coronavirus related stories: