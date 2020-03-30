Residents in Wasatch County ordered to stay home

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Wasatch County Health Officer Randall Probst announced a stay at home order for county residents Monday.

The order asks people to stay home whenever possible. Here’s what residents can and cannot do:

You can only leave your house for limited activities and with Personal Distancing.

You can still go to the store if you need to, but keep it minimal.

You can do yardwork.

You can go on a leisurely drive – but not for social visits that do not meet guidelines.

You can go for walks and exercise outside, with Personal Distancing.

Playgrounds and park equipment are closed, but you can hike on open public lands within the County, with Personal Distancing.

Recreational visitors may not come and recreate in Wasatch County, including for outdoor recreation and camping.

Please use common sense, and try to avoid any unnecessary direct or indirect physical contact with others.

If you have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, STAY HOME unless you need medical care! If needed, ask a neighbor or friend to buy essential supplies for you, leave them at your door. Venmo (or an equivalent) them the money.

We encourage you to socialize and conduct business by phone and computer.

You can go to work in other counties, if your work is allowed in other counties, though you are encouraged to stay home if you can.

This order will remain in effect until April 14, 2020, for now. Residents with questions are asked to call 435-657-3276 or visit the county health website.

As of Monday, March 30th there are 45 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, 44 residents and 1 visitor.

Salt Lake and Summit County have issued similar orders. Last week, Governor Herbert signed a state-wide “Stay safe, Stay home” directive which recommended folks to social distance.

