Provo High welding teacher uses social media to lift students’ spirits

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kaleb Money is a welding teacher, friend, and mentor to his students at Provo High School.

Officials recently announced that Utah schools K-12 will be closed until May 1, 2020, in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Many Utah educators have turned to online learning-based teaching styles. For CTE teachers like Money with more demonstration-based curriculum, the switch to home-centered learning has been challenging.

“At first this ‘soft closure’ was a big bummer for me and my students. Mainly because we are at the end of the year when everyone is in the shop working on their projects. Now that it has been extended to May 1st, it has really taken a toll on my students’ chances at getting their projects finished,” Money said.

Provo High and Money’s students have been recognized in years past for their outstanding results in the Utah Valley CTE Expo-Welding, a growing event that gathers different contestants from local school districts…an event he and his students plan for all year.

“We were just starting to ramp up to get them ready for the CTE Expo on May 14th, but with everything going on, that will also have to be postponed. Right now my shop is a sad mess of half-finished projects. A few students came in to pick theirs up to work on but 98% of my students don’t have a shop of their own to work out of and those that do, don’t have the equipment needed to do much on them,” Money said.

With time apart, Money didn’t want his students to forget what they’d spend so much time learning, so he took to social media to lift some spirits.

Money says he is working with other local welding teachers to plan some interactive assignments for his students.

