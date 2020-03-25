Providence man who runs international business stuck in Malaysia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many people are struggling to get back to the United States since the outbreak of COVID-19. One family who runs an international business out of Providence, Utah knows that all too well.

Adam and Catherine Paul own NextCentury Submetering Solutions based out of Providence, Utah.

The Paul’s internationally based company takes control of utility costs for buildings to save customer’s expenses on their bills in over 100 locations.

Adam is currently stuck in Malaysia. He left his home in Utah with some team members hoping to expand their business.

Adam had a chance to come back last week but said that this is the job that puts food on his family’s table and he needs to stay despite the conditions. Three of his team members returned to the U.S.

Adam says business has been difficult since the outbreak but says that staying in Malaysia right now, is their chance at growing the company.

He says all of his employees are still working from home and are getting paid their normal salaries. Adam says he and his partners are doing everything to avoid terminating their staff.

Catherine says she is worried and doesn’t know if he will be able to come back in a week, or a few months but they are both trying to stay positive in these difficult times.

The Paul’s believe that Adam will have to be quarantined when he comes back to the United States. We will continue to follow their journey and share their story.

