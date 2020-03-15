President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posts message amid coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4-News) Are churches open? Many are not. Church services all over Utah and the world are suspended as religious organizations are trying to keep their members safe, and help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Church President Russell M. Nelson posted the following message on all of his social channels:

The Church has made several changes to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Changing work in the Temples, closing local meetings, and taking missionaries out of Europe.

