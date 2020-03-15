President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posts message amid coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4-News) Are churches open? Many are not. Church services all over Utah and the world are suspended as religious organizations are trying to keep their members safe, and help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Church President Russell M. Nelson posted the following message on all of his social channels:
The Church has made several changes to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Changing work in the Temples, closing local meetings, and taking missionaries out of Europe.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What people are reading right now:
- Rudy Gobert posts video message saying he is “feeling better everyday”
- Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test
- Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
- Coronavirus Update: Salt Palace and Mountain America Exposition Center to close.
- American Airlines announces suspension of international flights related to coronavirus