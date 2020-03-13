Post Malone, Cher, Celine Dion, JoJo among concerts postponed in Utah

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 21: Singer/actress Cher speaks during the Women’s March “Power to the Polls” voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women’s March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s administration and to raise awareness for women’s issues. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) – As companies around Utah are taking precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivint Smart Home Arena announced postponements of several major concerts scheduled for March and April.

In a press release issued by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, they were postponing Post Malone, Cher, Celine Dion and JoJo, all four of whom were scheduled in the next six weeks.

The release said guests who purchased tickets to one of these concerts will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future events,” said the release. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

The original dates of those concerts were:

Saturday, March 21 – Post Malone Runaway Tour

Thursday, March 26 – Celine Dion Courage World Tour

Friday, March 27 – JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

Tuesday, April 28 – Cher Here We Go Again Tour 2020

