Post Malone, Cher, Celine Dion, JoJo among concerts postponed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) – As companies around Utah are taking precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivint Smart Home Arena announced postponements of several major concerts scheduled for March and April.
In a press release issued by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, they were postponing Post Malone, Cher, Celine Dion and JoJo, all four of whom were scheduled in the next six weeks.
The release said guests who purchased tickets to one of these concerts will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future events,” said the release. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”
The original dates of those concerts were:
Saturday, March 21 – Post Malone Runaway Tour
Thursday, March 26 – Celine Dion Courage World Tour
Friday, March 27 – JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour
Tuesday, April 28 – Cher Here We Go Again Tour 2020
