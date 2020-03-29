PGA Tour golfer, Salt Lake City native Tony Finau teams with nonprofit to help at-risk kids during coronavirus pandemic

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau and The Tony Finau Foundation is teaming up with the For The Kids nonprofit to provide food for 500 of Utah’s most at-risk children for five weeks.

The Tony Finau Foundation will feed students at Backman Elementary, which Finau attended, and Liberty Elementary, another Utah title one school, to make sure the children have food to eat while school is out.

On Monday, March 30, volunteers from For the Kids and the Tony Finau Foundation will meet at 9:00 a.m. at For the Kids to load 500 food bags. The volunteers will then pick up additional donations of meat and poultry before delivering the food to Backman Elementary and then Liberty Elementary.

The deliveries will provide 31,000 meals and snacks to children at the schools for the week, as well as hygiene kits.

Finau said the following about the project:

“As a Foundation, we’re excited to partner with For The Kids and help provide relief during an extremely difficult time. Their support of the Rose Park community, where I am from, made this partnership an obvious choice. Our hope is that by taking care of and helping these kids and their families, they will get the nourishment they need and feel the spirit of love and community that makes Salt Lake City, and the whole state of Utah, a great place to call home. We encourage anyone (that is in a position to do so) to look for opportunities to serve your community. We’re all in this together!”

