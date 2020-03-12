Pac-12 cancels all sporting events

Utah’s Alfonso Plummer (25) reacts after making a 3-point shot against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-With growing coronavirus concerns in Utah and across the world, the Pac-12 Conference is the latest NCAA conference to cancel the remainder of their conference basketball tournaments and sporting events.

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

The decision is effective immediately until further notice citing the safety of the conference’s student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel and all fans who attend Pac-12 events.

