Pac-12 cancels all sporting events

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-With growing coronavirus concerns in Utah and across the world, the Pac-12 Conference is the latest NCAA conference to cancel the remainder of their conference basketball tournaments and sporting events.
Related: U.S. Women National Team’s Rio Tinto match canceled
The decision is effective immediately until further notice citing the safety of the conference’s student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel and all fans who attend Pac-12 events.
Check out the ABC4.com Coronavirus Updates and Resources section for more information.
Other coronavirus related stories:
- Athletic conferences across nation cancel sporting events; affecting Utah teams
- MLB reportedly suspending spring training
- How does weather affect the spread of coronavirus COVID-19?
- NHL ‘pauses’ season over coronavirus concerns
- Donovan Mitchell confirms positive coronavirus test on Instagram