Online school holds drive-thru food pantry for students

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Virtual Academy, UTVA, an online public school for students K-12 is hosting a drive-thru food pantry for enrolled families on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

UTVA officials say they are expecting more than 35 UTVA families who have signed up to receive boxes of food attend the school’s first drive-thru pantry event.

School officials say the pantry, run by parents and staff volunteers has served more than 150 families and supported more than 400 children under the age of 18 across the state since September.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the pantry will be operating Thursday from the UTVA office parking lot in Murray located at 310 East 4500 South from 3:00-3:45 p.m.

