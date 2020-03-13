No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Herriman, but city officials taking precautions

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Herriman City, but city leaders are taking preventative measures.

On Thursday Governor Herbert issued recommendations statewide for the next two weeks:

Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.

Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.

If you are sick, stay home.

Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.

The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

Earlier this week, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency.

The executive order is part of Utah’s preparedness plan and came at the unanimous recommendation of the Utah COVID-19 Task Force.

Herriman City is taking measures they deem necessary during this phase of operation. Such measures include the following:

• All public meetings will be postponed indefinitely. This includes upcoming planning commission, city council, arts council, and other meetings

• City Hall will remain open. However, City offices will be limited to essential functions only. Only the Customer Service and Building/Planning Departments will be open to the public

• The Passport Office and Police Records will be closed

• The following Court hearings will be held as normal: Bench warrant; Any domestic violence cases; DUI cases All other hearings will be postponed indefinitely. We will contact parties to reschedule for a future time.All other hearings will be postponed indefinitely.

If you have traveled recently out of the United States to areas known to be affected by COVID19, we ask you not to visit Herriman City Hall. Most business can be conducted electronically through the Herriman.org website and City social media.

We ask that the public remain calm. There is a very limited number of cases in Utah and these cases are isolated to individuals who have recently traveled out of the state. What the public should know to protect themselves and other vulnerable populations:

• Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently and don’t touch your face.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Do not attend large gatherings or social events.

• Make sure you have 2-3 weeks of food and prescriptions.

• Call your medical professional if you think you may have COVID-19.

Other coronavirus related stories: