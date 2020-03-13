Nike encouraging all US-based employees to work from home

Employees are urged to work from home if their jobs allow it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike is officially urging all employees based in the United States to work from home amid COVID-19 fears.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the company said it is encouraging all U.S.-based employees to work from home starting March 16 through March 31, if their job allows. However, Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton will remain open.

Lawmakers introduce bill to help workers facing time off, loss of income, over coronavirus

This statement came the day after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools from March 16 to March 31. Brown’s office said in a statement the decision was made after considering “staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”

Other coronavirus related stories: