Nike encouraging all US-based employees to work from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike is officially urging all employees based in the United States to work from home amid COVID-19 fears.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the company said it is encouraging all U.S.-based employees to work from home starting March 16 through March 31, if their job allows. However, Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton will remain open.
Lawmakers introduce bill to help workers facing time off, loss of income, over coronavirus
This statement came the day after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools from March 16 to March 31. Brown’s office said in a statement the decision was made after considering “staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Other coronavirus related stories:
- Rocky Mountain Power to temporarily stop disconnects in response to coronavirus emergency
- Temporary adjustments made to Latter-day Saints temple’s around the world
- These websites can help you track down coronavirus supplies
- Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic
- Protecting yourself from scammers during coronavirus pandemic