NHL ‘pauses’ season over coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The National Hockey League announced Thursday that the 2019-2020 season will be paused beginning with Thursday night’s games over coronavirus concerns.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

The leagues says that it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time and encourages the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions. The NHL says its goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.

This news will affect the Utah Grizzles who are an affiliate with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

