NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments canceled

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments Thursday afternoon in response to the growing concerns with coronavirus.

The NCAA also canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

This affects Utah State and BYU men’s basketball teams who were both likely participants in the NCAA tournament.

