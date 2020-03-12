NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments Thursday afternoon in response to the growing concerns with coronavirus.
The NCAA also canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
This affects Utah State and BYU men’s basketball teams who were both likely participants in the NCAA tournament.
Check out the ABC4.com Coronavirus Updates and Resources section for more information.
Other coronavirus stories:
- 4 Salt Lake City Police Department employees in quarantine
- Provo City Mayor releases coronavirus safety plan
- Governor Herbert limits mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak
- California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
- Lawmakers introduce bill to help workers facing time off, loss of income, over coronavirus