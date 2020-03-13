Murray City closing public facilities as coronavirus concerns escalate

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Murray City Mayor Blair Camp has declared a local emergency as concerns of coronavirus in Utah spread.

The city is also closing public facilities including the senior center, recreation center, library and museum. All recreation and cultural arts programs have been suspended.

A full listing of closing will be available Friday on Murray City‘s website.

The declaration will allow the city to obtain state or federal disaster assistance should it need it.

On Thursday Governor Herbert issued recommendations statewide for the next two weeks:

Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.

Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.

If you are sick, stay home.

Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.

The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

