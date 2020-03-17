Millcreek assisting businesses during coronavirus pandemic

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek Mayor, Jeff Silvestrini, issued a directive Tuesday afternoon announcing measures to assist Millcreek’s business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will waive the city ordinance concerning signs. Businesses needing to advertise their drive-through, pick-up or take-out locations are encouraged to use A-framed signs on parking strips. They can use balloons, banners or whatever else they may need to communicate to the public that are still open for business.

Business licenses that needed renewal in February, March or April of this year will now be allowed to pay up to 90 days late without incurring any fees.

Millcreek will also help businesses publicize special deals or promotions happening during the health emergency. All licensed business will be given 100 words to advertise what special service or information they would like to share with the community by emailing their message to businesscouncil@millcreek.us by noon Thursday, March 19th. The message will be shared with city residents through a special e-newsletter that goes to 5,000 people, as well as the city’s social media channels in the weeks ahead.

“Our Economic Development team is also surveying our business community to assess needs during this time and working to connect them to applicable state and federal resources as they develop,” Silvestrini said. “We are a city with many small businesses, and we will be doing all we can to ensure that they continue for years to come.”

What others are clicking on: