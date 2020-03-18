Megaplex Theatres announce temporary closures in Utah and Nevada

Utah (ABC4 News) – Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres released a statement Wednesday addressing their temporary suspension of regular business operations.

Megaplex officials say with an abundance of caution and in the best interest of thier guests and team members, they are temporarily suspending regular business operations of all Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations effective immediately.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres to date, after carefully reviewing the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and other health safety experts, we are proceeding with the temporary closure of all Megaplex Theatres locations in Utah and Nevada, effective immediately and continuing until further notice,” officials announced in a press release.

Other businesses located within Megaplex Theatres complexes, including Bon Bon Desserts, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, ZAGG, or other business partners may also temporarily close, officials say.

“In our 20-year history, Megaplex Theatres has never experienced anything like this. The entire Megaplex Theatres team offers our sincere well wishes for all individuals and families affected by these unprecedented events,” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “We will work together to honor the guiding principles of our founder and the entire Larry H. Miller organization – to ‘go about doing good’ and, when the time is right, we’ll be ready to once again provide our guests the best entertainment experience possible.”

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres will utilize existing benefits policies to continue to pay eligible full-time team members during this temporary business interruption and provide additional assistance for part-time team members negatively impacted by the temporary measure.

Megaplex Theatres will work with guests who have pre-purchased tickets during the temporary suspension and provide full refunds. With the anticipated heavy call volume over the next several days we appreciate the continued patience of our guests as we diligently strive to respond to all inquiries.

