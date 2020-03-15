Many Utah ski resorts to temporarily close due to coronavirus pandemic

Many of Utah’s ski resorts are closing as coronavirus spreads in Utah.

The parent companies of Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, as well as Park City Mountain Resort and Alta, announced they will be closing temporarily starting Sunday.

In Southern Utah, the owner of the Eagle Point Resort announced they were closing for the winter season.

Vail, the parent company of PCMR, plans to suspend the operations of all their North American mountain resorts through Sunday, March 22 and then they will reassess.

Alterra Mountain Company which owns Deer Valey and Solitude will suspend operations at their 15 North American ski resorts until further notice.

The owners at Alta are also suspending operations until further notice.

Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort are in Summit County where the first report community spread of the virus in Utah was announced.

The spread of the virus has caused the cancelation of Utah State Parks, sporting events, concerts, and other mass gatherings per the Utah Department of Health’s recommendations.

