Make-A-Wish brings ‘Messages of Hope’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amid the pandemic of COVID-19 and the Make-A-Wish Utah facing a record number of wishes waiting to granted as a result of the recent need to postpone all wishes that involve travel due to the public and medical concerns of COVID-19.

In fact 77% of wished involve travel, 970 wishes nationwide and 32 wishes in Utah were immediately impacted with additional wishes being impacted every day. Make-A-Wish announced “Messages of Hope” to give supporters and the general public alike a fun, easy way to help children with critical illnesses without needing to leave the house.

Make-A-Wish knows that the anticipation of a wish-come-true can be a powerful motivator for wish kids to face and overcome the challenges in their way. Through “Messages of Hope”, Make-A-Wish invites the public to spread hope and anticipation by writing, recording or photographing themselves delivering messages of encouragement for wish kids waiting to realize their wishes impacted by COVID-19. Before sharing their messages, participants should consider a donation at http://utah.wish.org to prepare Make-A-Wish to grant the unprecedented number of pending wishes once normal operations resume.

The last step is to post the messages to any social media channel along with the tag, @makeawish or @makeawishutah, and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting. Two or more friends should also be tagged and challenged because the more messages shared, the greater the impact on wish kids and their families.

Through “Messages of Hope,” Make-A-Wish Utah aims to build support for the wishes currently on hold due to COVID-19 because wishes can improve a child’s quality of life and produce better health outcomes. More than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the wish of every eligible child.

For more info or to take part in this feel good initiative at wish.org/messages-of-hope

