Living Traditions Festival scheduled for May has been postponed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Living Traditions Festival scheduled for May 2020 is being postponed until September, according to the Salt Lake Arts Council.

In a press release issued by the council they stated the health and safety of the community is of utmost importance and following the directives of the State, County, and City Officials, they have tentatively postponed the Living Traditions Festival until the weekend of September 18.

Participant application deadlines have been extended for craft artists, performing groups, and community partners and will continue to accept all applications online at livingtraditionsfestival.com.

Craft and Performing Artists Deadline: Friday, June 12.

Community Partners Deadline: Friday, August 7.

The press release states the Living Traditions Festival is a vital part the preservation, education, and inclusion of Utah’s diverse and cultural landscape along with the artistic traditions that reflect these cultural perspectives are important for sustaining a unique, equitable, and vibrant community.

“Sharing languages, food, art, dance, and traditions is one of the most effective ways to facilitate meaningful conversations, create bonds among community members, challenge stereotypes, and consider the historical, social, and artistic context of our cultures,” the statement reads. “We are saddened that we will not be presenting our event this May, but we anxiously await celebrating with the community later this year.”

You can email or call the council directly with any questions.

Kellie Call, Arts Program Manager

kellie.call@slcgov.com | 801.535.6553

For more information on the 2020 Living Traditions Festival visit LivingTraditionsFestival.com or follow the festival’s social sites at @livingtraditionsfestival @SLCLivingTrad.