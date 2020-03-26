Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed of the Little Sahara Recreation Area located in Juab County, Utah.

The Central Utah Public Health Department collaborated with the BLM to issue the closure on Thursday. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

The closure follows the Utah State Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations and to prevent the spread of COVID‐19.

The Juab County sheriff’s Office said they will conduct and manage an effective closure of the park in full cooperation with the BLM to ensure organization and safety.

This decision was made in part due to large crowds gathering at specific locations within the recreation area which creates a high risk of exposure of the COVID‐19.

On busy weekends in the spring, LSRA said they have anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 visitors and in close quarters with interactive flow from site to site.

Visitors recreating in other parts of Juab County are encouraged to follow the Utah Health Department and CDC guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.