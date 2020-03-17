Kevin Durant, other Nets players test positive for coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three of his NBA teammates have tested positive for coronavirus. The report comes from Shams Charania, senior lead NBA writer for ‘The Athletic’.

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant’s three teammates that have also tested positive for the coronavirus have not been named.

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

The Utah Jazz last played the Nets on January 14th.

