Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three of his NBA teammates have tested positive for coronavirus. The report comes from Shams Charania, senior lead NBA writer for ‘The Athletic’.
Durant’s three teammates that have also tested positive for the coronavirus have not been named.
The Utah Jazz last played the Nets on January 14th.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Kevin Durant, other Nets players test positive for coronavirus
- Target to reserve hour of shopping for vulnerable customers, reduce operating hours
- Mail and delivery services: What’s being done to protect against coronavirus?
- United Ways of Utah announce community response fund
- Virtual concerts to watch during the coronavirus quarantine