Kevin Durant, other Nets players test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates

by: Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three of his NBA teammates have tested positive for coronavirus. The report comes from Shams Charania, senior lead NBA writer for ‘The Athletic’.

Durant’s three teammates that have also tested positive for the coronavirus have not been named.

The Utah Jazz last played the Nets on January 14th.

