Kearns declares local public health emergency.

KEARNS (ABC4 News) Kearns has not seen it’s first case of COVID-19. But Mayor Kelly F. Bush has officially declared a local health emergency to help ensure Kearns can access every resource that may be needed.

She wrote a letter to the the residents and said she shares concerns with everyone about the coronavirus threat to the community. In a press release she is is quoted:

“The health and safety of our residents is the paramount concern of the Kearns Metro Township Council. We will work tirelessly to combat COVID-19 while also ensuring that municipal operations and services continue with minimal disruption,”

The declaration also implements the recommendations Governor Herbert issued on March 12th to minimize the impact of COVID-19

• Limiting public gatherings to less than 100 people;

• Requiring that all government-sponsored electronic meetings be

held electronically;

• Urging people over 60 or who are immunocompromised to avoid

gatherings of more than 20 people;

• Urging long-term care and medical facilities restrict visitor access and

monitor employees and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms.

The township will notify residents of any updates.

