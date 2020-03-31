Jordan School District establishes student and parent hotline

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District has opened a hotline to help assist parents and students with at-home digital learning.
The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (except April 9 and 10) for anyone in need of technical support for Google Classroom, Canvas, Chromebook, internet, etc.
The Student and Parent Technical Support Hotline number (801) 567-8999.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes
- US fights spread of false reports about the coronavirus from foreign adversaries
- Cottonwood Heights supports ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home’ order for Salt Lake County
- Navajo Nation issues state’s first curfew in San Juan County to help reduce spread of COVID-19
- 11 dead, several residents, staff exposed to COVID-19 at Massachusetts veterans home