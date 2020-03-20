Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths

ROME (AP) — Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus.
Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032.
Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.
Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.
The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents lare allowed to leave their homes.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Uintah County declares local state of emergency due to economic impact of COVID-19
- State leaders share best practices to support economy through COVID-19 pandemic
- Driver sustains critical injuries after rollover crash on I-80
- Nurse claims he was fired for wearing a protective mask
- Salt Lake City Council member tests positive for COVID-19