Is Cache County prepared for coronavirus?

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There hasn’t been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cache County, but the Bear River Health Department is preparing for its arrival and Utah State University has canceled classes and moved them online.

ABC4.com’s Jordan Verdadeiro visited the campus and spoke to the crisis communications director for Utah State University.

The director of crisis communications says even though there won’t be classes in person, the campus will remain open.

Students seem to be walking throughout campus and in classrooms as usual despite the recent outbreaks in the state of COVID-19.

“Business is as usual, with some adjustments and protocols for social distancing and moving classes online,” said Director of Crisis Communications and Issues Management of Utah State University, Amanda DeRito.

DeRito says the university rolled out a travel registration survey for students and staff to fill out when they got back from spring break.

The goal is to get as much information from those who traveled and may have had contact with anyone sick.

“Asking people where they are going even for personal trips, is not something we would typically do, but right now we’re just trying to get a handle on where people have been,” said DeRito.

Leaders at Bear River Health say they’ve been meeting for weeks in preparation for this.

“It usually starts out a little bit slow, so for example with H1N1 we had a little more time, but this has come at us a little quicker and so we skipped over some of the steps and now we’re in some of the quicker intervention types of things,” said Keith Larsen, Director of Emergency Services and Epidemiology for Bear River Health Department.

Larsen says there is no current sustained person to person transmission in Cache County.

“We want to keep that exposure to people down, so we don’t have cases and if when we do have cases, that minimum amount of cases that goes through the health care system is able to be taken care of by the health care system,” said Larsen.

And he says if you’re sick, stay home from work until you’re better.

The crisis communication director says about a dozen individuals are in isolation to prevent the possible spread of the disease. Classes will remain online until further notice, according to the director.

