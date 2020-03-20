Hundreds of Utahns volunteer for grocery deliveries to families in-need during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Lauren Steadman’s life looked a lot different one month ago. At the time, she managed a busy local catering company, while taking care of four children as a single mother. Now, she’s unemployed, juggling between homeschooling her children and figuring out how she’s going to pay their bills.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit, […] large conferences we would normally cater to began getting cancelled,” said Steadman. “Last week, my company encouraged most of us to either start looking for employment or apply for unemployment. This week, they actually sat everyone down and said they needed to close their doors.”

Steadman’s predicament is not unique. In fact, it’s the sobering picture millions of people in the United States are facing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing mandates have forced thousands of mass gatherings to cancel, businesses to temporarily furlough workers, and residents with possible symptoms to self-quarantine.

“It’s been a complete whirlwind. I feel like I’m standing in the middle of a tornado. We’re hurting and I’m trying to figure out how to keep enough money to avoid eviction in April and still put food on the table for the kids,” said Steadman. “I’m trying to stay strong for my kids so they’re not scared and give them reassurance that we’ll figure it out and all that matters is we have each other.”

During a time when many are anxious and concerned, hundreds of Utahns have stepped up and volunteered to make grocery runs and deliveries for vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, disabled, sick, and unemployed.

Madalena McNeil is one of them and helps coordinates the Salt Lake Valley Mutual Aid Network, a grassroots effort on social media that connects volunteers eager to help with families in-need. Volunteers are all provided training on how to stay safe, maintain social distancing, and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“What’s scary for a lot of people is that this pandemic is out of their control. So finding a way to help each other is good for their anxiety. It’s good for your mental health. It’s good for the sense of isolation and fear that people might feel,” she said.

McNeil said they’re facing a “good problem” with a higher amount of people wanting to volunteer than receive aid. So far, they’ve received 219 requests for assistance and 364 volunteer applications. Since they began collecting donations on Sunday, McNeil said they’ve raised $18,000 to use towards groceries.

“It’s been incredible and a privilege to see the community come together and trust one another to take care of them. I’ve been blown away by the response,” she said. “It’s so important for many people to have someone bring you groceries. That’s life or death.”

On Thursday, McNeil dropped off more than $100 worth of groceries to Steadman’s home. Although McNeil considers the gesture small, Steadman said it’s what she needed to get through this tough time.

“I felt a little invisible for a while. But now I feel seen. I feel looked after and I just feel super grateful. It’s amazing to me that everything that just came into our kitchen right now is from a stranger. It was such a relief to know that I didn’t have to worry about food, that I could divert those funds to things like rent, and any other bills that might come in,” said Steadman.

She added, “I want to make sure that we’re able to pay it forward as soon as we can. I want my children to know that this is part of being a community, that we can receive, and as soon as we have excess, we can give back.”

Out of the requests they’ve received, McNeil said they’ve completed 43 runs with more than $3,000 worth of groceries. They’re also looking to extend the network beyond Salt Lake County with plans to form another network in Utah County.

She shared that they mostly need Spanish volunteers to help with 25 percent of the Spanish-speaking requests they’ve received. They’re working on extending their network to households speaking other languages such as Vietnamese, Marshallese, French, Somali, Farsi, and Arabic.

“This really shows that you never know when we’re going to need each other. It helps illustrate that we’re not as different from each other as we think,” said McNeil. “This is affecting all of us and I think it’s brave to be able to ask for help. We shouldn’t lose sight of that even when there’s not an emergency. There’s always something we can do for each other or give to each other.”

For more information on the Salt Lake City Valley Mutual Aid, click here.

