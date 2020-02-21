How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is protecting missionaries as coronavirus spreads

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say they are closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus as it spreads in areas where their missionaries and members live.

As a precaution, Church officials have asked missionaries in the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission, Singapore Mission, and Thailand Bangkok Missions to stay inside their apartments expect to buy food, exercise, or attend worship services.

During this time, they say missionaries will teach people over the phone or through technology.

Any missionaries who were preparing to arrive in these three missions will be temporarily reassigned to other countries until the situation stabilizes.

Missionaries in the Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission are taking similar precautions but are making limited visits to people when invited.

Church officials say missionaries throughout South Korea will also begin to self-isolate using recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, the Taipei Taiwan Temple has been temporarily close and the Seoul Korea Temple will close beginning Saturday.

They’ve also asked members and leaders in impacted areas to hold services on a limited schedule.

As an update, missionaries who recently left the China Hong Kong Mission are completing their 14-day self-isolation and are preparing to depart for their new, temporary assignments.

For more information, click here.

Other coronavirus stories: