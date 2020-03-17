One question on a lot of people’s minds as the coronavirus pandemic continues: How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
How can we clean those surfaces in a way to make sure we are limiting its spread.
Andrea Gamble, an environmental health scientist with the Salt Lake County Health Department visited ABC4 News to offer some insight.
Gamble says coronavirus COVID-19 is a new virus, but experts believe it can live on a hard surface for a couple of days.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- How does coronavirus affect children, nursing moms, and moms-to-be?
- How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
- How are Utah health officials monitoring people under COVID-19 quarantine?
- 29 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, some of them young students
- Utah funeral home offers livestream option for services during coronavirus pandemic