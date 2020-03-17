How does coronavirus affect children, nursing moms, and moms-to-be?

With the coronavirus, there’s been a lot of talk about the risk surrounding the older population, but ABC4.com wants to now turn our attention to the children and nursing moms and moms to be.

Dr. Pavia with University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital discusses the COVID-19 risk to children.

Dr. Pavia says children do get infected with the virus, but they “very rarely” get terribly sick. “There have been almost no deaths worldwide and only a handful of kids have ended up in ICUs. It can happen, but it’s very rare.”

Dr. Pavia says the greater concern about children getting infected is that they can pass the virus along to adults who in turn aid the spread or worse those who are immunocompromised in which case it can be a deadly illness.

