How do I know if I’ve recovered from coronavirus?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is a global pandemic causing a lot of questions for Utahns.

Coronavirus is a novel virus, meaning it has never been seen before. Because of the virus’s novelty and ability to spread quickly, it’s easy to get confused about how to know if you’ve contracted the virus, when it’s appropriate to get tested, and how the symptoms differ from related viruses.

In response to coronavirus cases spreading in Utah, the University of Utah Health and Associated Regional University Pathologist laboratories are increasing their COVID-19 testing capabilities.







Dr. Michael Good, the CEO and Senior Vice President of Health Sciences at the University of Utah announced Monday that the ARUP labs can process 1,500 tests per day.

U of U health officials said as virus concerns grow, they will continue adding daily tests to keep up with demands. The increased tests will also allow more individuals with COVID-19 symptoms who previously couldn’t get tested to receive a test regardless.

Note: The following information is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any of the following symptoms, please contact your health care provider for more information.

According to the CDC, not everyone who has contracted coronavirus needs to be tested. The CDC said that most people with coronavirus who experience mild illness will be able to recover at home.

The center also said that obtaining testing results may be helpful for some individuals in helping them make decisions about who they come in contact with.

How do I know it’s time to go in and get tested?

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath *Difficulty breathing *Persistent pain or pressure in the chest *Bluish lips or face If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, especially those listed under shortness of breath, it is strongly recommended that you see your healthcare provider



Note: This list is not all-inclusive. Consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

How do I know if I had coronavirus and recovered?

According to the World Health Organization, people may be sick with the virus from one to 14 days, though most commonly five days, before ever experiencing symptoms. This can make it difficult to determine if you recovered from the virus and for how long you had it.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, some people who are infected with coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms. In cases where symptoms do occur, common ones include low-grade fever, body aches, a dry cough, nasal congestion, and a sore throat. Occasionally, the virus can cause more intense symptoms like a high fever, bad cough, and shortness of breath. Such symptoms may indicate pneumonia.

If you have experienced any of these symptoms for at least 10 to 14 days or longer, you may have had coronavirus. Currently, researchers are testing if those who have recovered from the virus could be the key to finding a cure or if these individuals are even immune. A recent study from China on the virus indicates that those whose symptoms have cleared up can still test positive for the virus for up to two weeks afterward.

Remember, cold and flu season is still around us. ABC4 thought we would break down the symptoms associated with the differing illnesses.

The following are symptoms are commonly associated with a cold:

Sneezing

Stuffy nose

Runny nose

Sore throat

Coughing

Mucus dripping down your throat (post-nasal drip)

Watery eyes

Fever (although most people with colds do not have fever)

The following are symptoms are commonly associated with the flu:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

COVID-19 and the flu produce similar symptoms which makes it hard to distinguish between.

