Herriman city closed to public access to help reduce spread of COVID-19

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Herriman City Hall is closing its doors to public access in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The building was previously accessible only in limited areas, accoridng to city officials.

City officials say the will continue essential services during the pandemic and encourage residents and other customers to conduct business over the phone or on the city’s website. The Customer Service Department will also continue standard availability to take calls during

normal business hours at 801-446-5323. Those needing to contact the Court are asked to call the same phone number.

Related: Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here:

Customers needing to speak with the Building, Planning, or Engineering Departments, or those dropping off any delivery (including mail), are asked to call 801-446-5327 and a staff representative will be sent to meet them at the door.

To continue carrying out essential services and help prevent the coronavirus, half of the

Herriman City staff is currently telecommuting while the remainder works at the City Hall

alternating locations each week, according to city officials.